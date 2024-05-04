Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel will not agree to end the war with Hamas as part of any deal

Israel will not agree to end the war with Hamas as part of any deal

“Israel will under no circumstances agree to the end of the war as part of an agreement to release our abductees," an Israeli official told ABC News on Saturday morning.

"As the political echelon decided, the IDF will enter Rafah and destroy the remaining Hamas battalions there - whether or not there will be a temporary ceasefire for the release of our hostages."