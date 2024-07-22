Israel-Gaza live updates: Poliovirus detected in wastewater across Gaza, WHO says

Poliovirus has been detected in wastewater in multiple locations of the Gaza Strip, including two major cities in the region, the World Health Organization (WHO), Gaza health and Israeli officials confirmed on Sunday.

Among the locations where the poliovirus has been found in wastewater are Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, two major cities where the majority of people in the war-torn region currently reside, the officials said.

A Palestinian boy looks over as he stands on the rubble of buildings destroyed in previous Israel bombardment, on the edge of a pool of stagnant water in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 19, 2024. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

WHO officials said that while they have received no reports of people contracting polio symptoms in Gaza, an investigation is underway to identify how the virus has spread. WHO said it is working with UNICEF and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to investigate and establish "prompt vaccination campaigns."

Two Palestinian boys walk past stagnant pools of water in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 19, 2024, Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age, according to WHO's website. Since 1988, poliovirus cases worldwide have decreased by 99%, according to WHO.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday that it will vaccinate all soldiers operating in Gaza to prevent the spread of poliovirus.

The IDF also said is is working with international organizations to provide polio vaccines for people in Gaza.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, sounded the alarm in a statement on Friday, saying, "The decimation of the health system, lack of security, access obstruction, constant population displacement, shortages of medical supplies, poor quality of water and weakened sanitation are increasing the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio."

Ghebreyesus added, "This poses a risk for children and creates the perfect environment for diseases like polio to spread."

-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé