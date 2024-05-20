Israel-Gaza live updates: ICC to seek arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

ICC to seek arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders

A prosecutor with the International Criminal Court on Monday said he would file applications for arrest warrants for Hamas and Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for "criminal responsibility" for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza.

Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan said he would seek warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

Khan laid out a list of allegations against Netanyahu and Gallant, including starvation of civilians, willfully causing great suffering and other "inhumane acts."

"We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy," Khan said in a statement. "These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day."

Khan also said he would seek warrants for Hamas leadership, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri and Ismail Haniyeh.

The prosecutor alleges those officials are also responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Khan alleges that the Hamas leaders are responsible for crimes including murder, hostage taking, torture and sexual violence, including rape.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Kevin Shalvey