Israel-Gaza live updates: Protest erupts in Tel Aviv over cease-fire, hostage deal

The bodies of six hostages were found in Gaza on Saturday.

ByBill Hutchinson
Last Updated: September 1, 2024, 8:12 PM EDT

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, the latest round of cease-fire discussions appears to have reached an impasse.

Meanwhile, after six hostages were found dead in Gaza, protests erupted in Israel. Protesters have demanded its government bring the hostages home.

8:12 PM EDT

Harris calls parents of slain Oct. 7 hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli hostage who was found dead in Gaza on Saturday along with five other Oct. 7 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The vice president and her husband called parents Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin on Sunday to "express our condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists," Harris said in a statement on X.

"My heart breaks for their pain and anguish," Harris continued.

"I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them," Harris said.

4:59 PM EDT

Protest erupts in Tel Aviv as demonstrators demand cease-fire deal

Protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv Sunday night, demanding a cease-fire agreement and the release of the remaining hostages being held by Hamas terrorists.

People take part in a protest calling for a deal for immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sep. 1, 2024.
Ariel Schalit/AP

The demonstration came a day after Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages in tunnels under the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters gather to demand a Gaza hostages deal on Sep. 1, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

Protesters were seen waving Israeli flags as they demanded a cease-fire agreement, chanting "Deal. Now."

-ABC News' Victoria Beaule

3:25 PM EDT

6 killed in IDF strike on Gaza school, says Gaza Civil Defense

At least six people were killed on Sunday when Israel Defense Forces conducted an airstrike on a school in Gaza City, according to Gaza Civil Defense.

The IDF said in a statement that the strike was aimed at Hamas terrorists they allege were operating a command-and-control center inside the Safad school to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against the IDF and Israel.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF said in a statement.

The Gaza Civil Defense confirmed the Safad school was hit in the IDF strike, but said the school houses displaced people from the Al-Zeitoun area east of Gaza City.

-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé

