Israel-Gaza live updates: Protest erupts in Tel Aviv over cease-fire, hostage deal

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke with the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an American-Israeli hostage who was found dead in Gaza on Saturday along with five other Oct. 7 hostages, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The vice president and her husband called parents Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin on Sunday to "express our condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists," Harris said in a statement on X.

"My heart breaks for their pain and anguish," Harris continued.

"I told them: As they mourn this terrible loss, they are not alone. Our nation mourns with them," Harris said.