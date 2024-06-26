LIVE UPDATES
Israel-Gaza live updates: US, Israel worked through 'misunderstandings' on weapons shipments
Officials went through each case of weapons shipments during a meeting in D.C.
As the Israel-Hamas war continues, negotiations have stalled to secure the release of hostages taken by the terrorist organization, and Israeli forces continue to launch incursions in the southern Gazan town of Rafah ahead of a possible large-scale invasion.
Israeli and American officials sifted through "every single case" of weapons shipments at a meeting in Washington, D.C., clearing up any "misunderstandings" and making "real progress," a senior administration official said.
That does not mean, however, that the U.S. is going to begin shipping the large bombs that have been paused since May, after the president aired concerns about their use in highly populated areas, like Rafah. That pause is still under review, the official said.
In terms of other weapons and supplies, though, the official said there were misunderstandings that the delegations worked through stemming from "complexities" in the U.S.'s highly bureaucratic approval system and requests for certain items to be prioritized.
"We were able to go through everything, and I think where there were some misunderstandings, those were clarified -- about where certain cases might be in the course of our process, which can be complex," the senior administration official said.
"There was real progress in a mutual understanding of where things stand, of prioritization of certain cases over others, so that we can make sure that we are moving things in ways that meet the needs of the Israelis, and with the only exception being one shipment of MK-84s [the 2,000-pound bombs] that remains paused and under review," the official said.
This meeting comes after a video released June 18 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the U.S. of slowing weapons shipments, which the U.S. has denied.
That video was not discussed in Thursday’s meeting between Israeli Defense Minister Yaov Gallant and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the official said.
-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett
Netanyahu thanks Sen. John Fetterman for his 'moral clarity' during meeting in Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to Israel on Wednesday and thanked him for his "moral clarity."
"We've been through dark times in these months of anguish war, and during that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Sen. Jon Fetterman," Netanyahu said in a video. "Senator, welcome to Israel. I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage. And you just say it the way it is, and we appreciate your friendship at all times, but especially these times."
Fetterman has become outspoken in his support for Israel as some Democrats have increasingly distanced themselves amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. He's been seen carrying a small Israel flag around the Capitol and at one point waived a large Israeli flag from the roof of his home in Pennsylvania as protesters gathered on the street waiving Palestinian flags below.
According to the post on X, Netanyahu told Fetterman that "his standing up to pro-Palestinian demonstrators, while waving an Israeli flag, was courageous and heart-warming."
In the video, Fetterman told Netanyahu, "We stand with Israel through this, and I am so sorry for what's been done to this nation, but I'm just in honor to be here today."
At the end of the video, Netanyahu told Fetterman, "I look forward to visiting you in Washington."
Netanyahu is set to address Congress on July 24.
-ABC News’ Allie Pecorin
Johnson urges Biden to 'leverage all American options' to bring hostages home
House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote a letter to President Biden on Wednesday urging the president to "leverage all American options and influence to support Israel in bringing these hostages home."
"I write today to express grave concern that your administration is not taking sufficient steps to ensure the release of American hostages who are detained by Hamas." Johnson said. "The United States must do everything in our power to support Israel’s right to self-defense, and work toward the immediate release of hostages, including the remaining American citizens."
Johnson requested a briefing before July 10 on "the specific ways in which your administration plans to address the increasingly dire situation."
-ABC News’ Lauren Peller
Weapons continue to flow, White House says
In the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that the U.S. has slowed the flow of weapons, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said that all the weapons continue to flow except "only one shipment of high-density, low-precision munitions that has been paused."
"Israel continues to get arms and ammunition," Kirby told reporters on Wednesday. "We want to make sure that they have what they need … that commitment will not waver."
Kirby did repeat the administration's message that they are "not going to respond" to all of Netanyahu’s public statements.
Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said after his White House meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan, "We have made significant progress in addressing force buildup and munition supply."
Asked whether the U.S. would support Israel if the war escalated into a conflict on the northern border with Hezbollah, Kirby said more conflict with Hezbollah is not in Israeli's interest and reiterated America's support for Israel.
“We want to see no second front opened and we want to see if we can resolve the tensions up there through diplomatic processes,” Kirby said.
-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart