Israel-Gaza live updates: 8 killed in Israeli airstrike, Gaza Ministry of Health says

Netanyahu claims there was 'dramatic decrease' in US weapons shipments

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Sunday claiming there was a "dramatic decrease" in munitions from the United States starting some four months ago, and said he decided to talk about it publicly because of lack of change behind closed doors.

"Since the start of the war, the U.S. has given us support in spirit and in materiel -- defensive and offensive means. But four months ago, there was a dramatic decrease in the munitions coming to Israel from the U.S.," Netanyahu said in the statement. "For long weeks, we turned to our American friends and requested that the shipments be expedited. We did this time and again. We did so at the highest levels, and at all levels, and I want to emphasize -- we did so behind closed doors.

"We received all sorts of explanations, but one thing we did not receive; the basic situation did not change. Certain items arrived sporadically but the munitions at large remained behind," Netanyahu continued.

"After months in which there was no change in this situation, I decided to give this public expression," he said. "We did so out of years of experience and the knowledge that this step was vital to opening the bottleneck."

"In light of what I have heard over the past 24 hours, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future," Netanyahu said, in part.

Last week, Netanyahu publicly claimed the Biden administration is broadly withholding military support for Israel amid its ongoing war with Hamas. Biden administration officials flatly denied the allegations.

Netanyahu, referring to a recent meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel, had said he told Blinken, "It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

Blinken had later declined to relate exactly what was said in private diplomatic conversations and did not deny that he had assured Netanyahu the U.S. was working to remove bottlenecks inhibiting the supply of American arms and ammunition to Israel.

