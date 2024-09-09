Israel-Gaza live updates: Police killed in border shooting, authorities say

Nearly 70% of children in Gaza vaccinated against polio, health ministry reports

Nearly 70% of children in Gaza vaccinated against polio, health ministry reports

The polio vaccination campaign continued today in south Gaza, Khan Younis and Rafah, after early issues in the region when vaccines could not be properly distributed to the eastern side of Gaza.

People queue with children for polio vaccinations in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Sept. 5, 2024. Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Sunday that 441,647 children in Gaza have received the first dose of the polio vaccine, so far.

This accounts for about 69% of the targeted population, according to the ministry.

According to the World Health Organization, 95% of children need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease effectively.

On Monday, vaccinations will be offered in northern Gaza where daily, eight-hour pauses in fighting and airstrikes will be instituted so children can be taken to one of the roughly 33 locations across Gaza City and north Gaza where the vaccine will be administered, according to the ministry.

-ABC News' Victoria Beaulé