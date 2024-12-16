Syria live updates: US embassy says situation 'volatile,' urges citizens to leave

Israel has 'no interest' in Syria conflict, Netanyahu says as strikes continue

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his nation has no interest in conflict with the incoming Syrian government, though indicated that Israeli airstrikes and occupation of Syrian territory will continue.

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 12, 2024. Leo Correa/AP

"We have no interest in a conflict with Syria," Netanyahu said in a statement. "We will determine Israeli policy regarding Syria according to the reality on the ground."

"I recall that for decades Syria was an active enemy state toward Israel," he said. "It has attacked us repeatedly."

Speaking of former President Bashar Assad's close ties with Iran and its proxies, Netanyahu continued, "It allowed others to attack us from its territory. It allowed Iran to arm Hezbollah through its territory."

The prime minister issued the statement after another night of heavy airstrikes across Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday there have been around 473 Israeli airstrikes on the country since Assad's fall on Dec. 8.

"Over the course of several days, we have destroyed the capabilities that the Assad regime took decades to build," Netanyahu said. "We have also struck the weapons supply routes through Syria to Hezbollah."

Netanyahu said he and Defense Minister Israel Katz had instructed the Israel Defense Forces "to thwart the potential threats from Syria and prevent terrorist elements from taking control close to our border," a reference to Israeli occupation of a buffer zone between the two nations established in a 1974 peace deal.

"We are committed to preventing the rearming of Hezbollah," Netanyahu said. "This is a prolonged test for Israel, which we must meet, and which we will meet. I unequivocally declare to Hezbollah and to Iran: In order to prevent you from attacking us, we will continue to take action against you as necessary, in every arena and at all times."

Over the weekend, Netanyahu's government also approved a plan to double the territory of the Golan Heights, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967 but is still recognized as Syrian territory by the vast majority of the international community.

"We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom and settle in it," Netanyahu said.

Israel unilaterally annexed the strategic area -- which overlooks Damascus from the southwest -- in 1981. The U.S. recognized Israeli sovereignty over the region in 2019.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti