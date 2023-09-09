LIVE UPDATES
Morocco earthquake live updates: At least 1,037 dead in rare, powerful quake
The quake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountain range near Marrakech at 11 p.m.
A rare and powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night and killed at least 1,037 people in the country's strongest quake in more than a century, according to Morocco’s Interior Ministry.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake had 6.8-magnitude when it hit at 11:11 p.m. locally, with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The U.S. agency reported a 4.9-magnitude aftershock hit 19 minutes later.
Marrakech has a population of almost a million people, a popular tourist destination known for its historic palaces. Marrakech hosted the 2016 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Latest headlines:
Algeria offers to open its airspace to Morocco following deadly quake
Algeria has offered humanitarian aid and has offered to open its airspace to allow eventual humanitarian aid or medical evacuation flights in and out of neighboring Morocco as the death toll continues to rise.
The country, which is bordered by Morocco to the west, closed the airspace when its government severed diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 over a series of issues. The countries have a decades-long dispute involving the territory of Western Sahara.
Algeria said it is ready to offer humanitarian aid "in solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people, in case the authorities of the Moroccan kingdom express a wish for this," Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's office said in a statement Saturday.
The statement also offered condolences for the dead and "deepest compassion" for the injured.
Death toll reaches 1,037, more than 1,204 others injured
The death toll in the earthquake near Marrakech has reached 1,037, according to the Associated Press. More than 1,204 others are injured, 721 of whom are injured critically.
Morocco's King Mohammed VI ordered the armed forces to mobilize air and land assets, specialized search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital, according to AP. But, the Moroccan government has not formally asked for assistance, which is required for outside rescue teams to be deployed, according to AP.
President Biden issues written statement on Morocco earthquake
President Biden said in a written statement that he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco.”
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship," the president said. "My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials. We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people. The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment.”
Casualty numbers climb as search and rescue operations continue
The number of casualties in the Moroccan earthquake has risen as search and rescue operations to find survivors continued on Saturday afternoon.
The Moroccan Interior Ministry confirmed that at least 820 people have died and 672 people have been injured.
About half of the deaths were in the province of Al Haouz, which is near the epicenter of the quake, according to the Associated Press citing Moroccan state news agency (MAP). Authorities also recorded deaths in Taroudant, Chichaoua, Marrakech, Azilal, Ouarzazate, Agadir, Casablanca and Youssoufia, according to AP.