Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden announces ban on Russian flights in US airspace
Biden announced the news in his State of the Union address, a source said.
Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymr Zelenskyy, are putting up "stiff resistance," according to U.S. officials.
The attack began Feb. 24 as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."
Russians moving from Belarus towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, don't appear to have advanced closer towards the city since coming within about 20 miles, although smaller advanced groups have been fighting gun battles with Ukrainian forces inside the capital since at least Friday.
Russia has been met by sanctions from the U.S., Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting Russia's economy and Putin himself.
Latest headlines:
President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address announced the U.S. will ban Russian flights from its airspace, joining Canada and the European Union, which issued bans on Russian planes in their respective airspaces over the weekend.
"Tonight I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights -- further isolating Russia -- and adding an additional squeeze on their economy," Biden said.
-ABC News' Ben Gittleson
Lawmakers working to court ambassadors, diplomats ahead of UN vote to condemn Russia
While all eyes in Washington are on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, some lawmakers have been working the phones to rally support at the United Nations for a resolution before the General Assembly to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call for a peaceful resolution.
Working with the United States Mission to the United Nations, Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have identified more than a dozen countries to target and called for ambassadors and key diplomats to leverage relationships to build more support for the nonbinding resolution.
"This has been a way for Congress to really play an important role working with the executive branch in getting this done and showing the world that Russia's actions are illegal and should be condemned," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, a senior member of the committee that is leading the effort, told ABC News.
The vote "is an opportunity for countries to take a stand, and it's especially a chance for the United States to demonstrate leadership among the nations of the world," he said.
"President Biden and his administration, and now Congress, I believe, have demonstrated our ability to marshal our allies to condemn something the world has worked for decades to root out -- which is a sovereign nation invading another."
Republicans have also been working to build support for the measure in the General Assembly, Castro said.
-ABC News’ Ben Siegel
Ukrainian foreign minister addresses reports of racism
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addressed the accounts of racism at the border by people of color attempting to flee, tweeting Tuesday, "Ukraine’s government spares no effort to solve the problem."
Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also addressed the reports of racism and discrimination during a powerful speech at the U.N. Assembly on Tuesday.
"Every refugee must receive protection, no matter what their nationality, no matter what their religion, no matter of the color of their skin," Baerbock said.
-ABC News' Kirit Radia and Zoha Qamar
Putin will 'put Ukraine in a vice grip,' US official says
Despite debate within the U.S. administration on whether Russia is suffering military setbacks in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official reiterated to ABC News that the invasion will be devastating for Ukraine.
"Putin is going to put Ukraine in a vice grip," the official said, adding that Putin has ratcheted up his determination to carry on.
The dominant analysis within the administration involves Putin acting out with incredible ferocity and intent, believing this is his destiny, the official said.
The massive Russian convoy heading toward Ukraine is just as mighty as it looks from satellite imagery, the official added.
Taking out just half a dozen of those tanks would seriously slow down the convoy, because the roads are surrounded by mud in many places, so it would be difficult for the tanks to maneuver around the crippled vehicles, the official said.
President Joe Biden is under pressure to act, but the U.S. military is wary about any proposals that would bring American troops into open conflict with Russia. The U.S. military is also adamant that about avoiding anything that would trigger conflict, the official said.
-ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz