Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden announces ban on Russian flights in US airspace

Lawmakers working to court ambassadors, diplomats ahead of UN vote to condemn Russia

While all eyes in Washington are on President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, some lawmakers have been working the phones to rally support at the United Nations for a resolution before the General Assembly to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call for a peaceful resolution.

Working with the United States Mission to the United Nations, Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have identified more than a dozen countries to target and called for ambassadors and key diplomats to leverage relationships to build more support for the nonbinding resolution.

"This has been a way for Congress to really play an important role working with the executive branch in getting this done and showing the world that Russia's actions are illegal and should be condemned," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, a senior member of the committee that is leading the effort, told ABC News.

The vote "is an opportunity for countries to take a stand, and it's especially a chance for the United States to demonstrate leadership among the nations of the world," he said.

"President Biden and his administration, and now Congress, I believe, have demonstrated our ability to marshal our allies to condemn something the world has worked for decades to root out -- which is a sovereign nation invading another."

Republicans have also been working to build support for the measure in the General Assembly, Castro said.

