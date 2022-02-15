Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russia says some troops will return to base

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister said "we'll believe it when we see it."

The United States is warning that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region.

As many as 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders and U.S. officials have urged all Americans to leave the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that the country was shuttering its embassy in Kyiv and "temporarily" relocating the small group of diplomats left in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv, citing the "rapid acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."

But Ukrainian officials have said they do not see signs of a Russian attack as soon as Wednesday -- the date reportedly given to NATO allies -- and called for a day of unity instead.

Russia has demanded the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance and pull back troops from Eastern European member states, while denying it has plans to invade Ukraine.