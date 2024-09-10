"The young boy was taken to hospital with serious burns."

Man who poured scalding hot liquid on baby boy sparks international manhunt for his arrest

LONDON -- A man who allegedly poured scalding hot liquid on a 9-month-old baby boy in Australia has sparked an international manhunt, police said.

The ordeal began on Aug. 27 when a 9-month-old baby boy was with his family at Hanlon Park, located in the Stones Corner area of Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, when “a man not known to the group approached them and poured a hot liquid onto the child, before leaving the scene,” according to a statement from the Queensland Police.

“Emergency crews were called, and the young boy was taken to hospital with serious burns,” authorities said as they described the boy’s injuries. “He has since been released from hospital.”

The attack led to police conducting “extensive investigations” and police released CCTV of the man running from the incident location shortly afterwards, describing him as “around 30 to 40-years-old, of a proportionate build, with tanned skin. He was wearing a black hat, glasses, a shirt and shorts.”

Queensland Police

Detectives confirmed on Monday that the Morningside Child Protection Investigation Unit were able to identify the man believed to be involved who they only described as a “33-year-old foreign national.”

“The man has since left the county and Queensland Police are working with national and international partner agencies to progress this investigation further,” Queensland Police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who has any information that can assist investigations, is urged to contact the Queensland Police.

There is no further information available, and investigations are continuing.