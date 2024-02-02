Gas explosion sparks massive fire in Nairobi, killing 3 and injuring 298

The blaze, which burned homes and warehouses, has now been contained.

LONDON -- At least three people were killed and 298 others were injured late Thursday when a gas explosion sparked an inferno in Kenya's capital as residents were asleep, authorities said.

A fire resulting from a gas explosion was reported in the Mradi area of Nairobi's Embakasi neighborhood at 11:30 p.m. local time. The wounded were evacuated and transported to various hospitals across the city, according to the Kenya Police Service.

Military firefighters gather near the scene of an explosion at a makeshift gas cylinder refilling depot in Mradi estate, Embakasi district, in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 2, 2024. Stringer via Reuters

The blaze, which burned homes and warehouses, has since been contained and the scene secured, police said.

Kenya Police Service Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja visited the scene on Friday morning and a multi-agency team remains on site. The fire is under investigation, according to police.

Firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire in Embakasi, Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 2, 2024. Stringer via EPA via Shutterstock

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.