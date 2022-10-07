Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and 2 organizations

The prize was also given to groups Memorial and Center for Civil Liberties.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski and two groups, Memorial, a human rights organization from Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties, which is based in Ukraine.

Last year, the prize was given to two journalists, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, for their work in the Philippines and Russia respectively.

Ressa co-founded an investigative journalism company and worked to shine a spotlight on former president Rodrigo Duterte's brutal anti-drug campaign, according to the prize announcement. Muratov was credited with founding the "most independent" newspaper in Russia today, Novaya Gazeta, which has garnered "harassment, threats, violence and murder," including the killings of six of its journalists, the announcement said.

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners have included former Presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandel, Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King Jr. Since the program's inception in 1901. The International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the prize three times.