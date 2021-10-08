Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize recipients each year, decided to award this year's prize to both Ressa, of the Philippines, and Muratov, of Russia, "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Along with the notoriety and a gold medal, they will receive a cash award of 10 million Swedish krona, or about $1.14 million.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Ressa and Muratov for being "representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions."

"Maria Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country, the Philippines," the committee said in a statement Friday. "Dmitry Muratov has for decades defended freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions."

Members of the press have been recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize since as early as 1907, when Italian journalist Ernesto Teodoro Moneta won "for his work in the press and in peace meetings, both public and private, for an understanding between France and Italy." The prize that year was also given to French jurist Louis Renault "for his decisive influence upon the conduct and outcome of the Hague and Geneva Conferences."

Last year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Program, the food-assistance branch of the United Nations, "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

Peace was the fifth and final prize category that Swedish inventor and scholar Alfred Nobel mentioned in his last will and testament. He left most of his fortune to be dedicated to the series of awards, the Nobel Prizes.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses," as described in Nobel's will.

All Nobel Prizes are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is presented in Oslo, Norway.

To date, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate is Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 years old when awarded the 2014 Peace Prize. Of the 107 individuals awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, just 17 are women.

Only one person has declined the Nobel Peace Prize: Vietnamese politician Le Duc Tho, who was awarded the prize in 1973 with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for negotiating the Vietnam peace agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.