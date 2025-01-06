North Korea test-fires medium-range ballistic missile, South Korean military says

The last time North Korea fired a ballistic missile was Nov. 5.

SEOUL -- The South Korean military detected a projectile fired from North Korea that was suspected to be a medium-range ballistic missile, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile was fired from the area surrounding Pyongyang, the capital, toward the East Sea at about noon on Monday, the joint chiefs said.

The joint chiefs said the South Korean military has heightened surveillance for additional launches and is maintaining a readiness posture for sharing ballistic-missile-related data with the U.S. and Japan.

The last time North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile was Nov. 5, just before the U.S. presidential election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.