Kim Jong Un has arrived for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome for his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin greeted him in front of the building. The two shook hands and walked inside.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, center, examine a rocket assembly hangar during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Sept. 13, 2023. Vladimir Smirnov/AP

