Passenger plane crashes at Istanbul airport There are no casualties.

A plane skidded off the runway and crashed at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport as it attempted to land on Wednesday.

Firefighters, medics and police teams are at the scene and the nose of the plane appears to have separated from the rest of the aircraft, according to video from local television stations. Some parts of the plane appear to be on fire.

The passenger plane is a Pegasus Airlines flight entering Istanbul from Izmir, on Turkey’s west coast.

There were 177 passengers on board and eight crew members, according to Turkey’s Transportation Minister, with no reported casualties so far.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.