Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv near Kharkiv in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 23. Explosions were heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warned a "full-scale invasion" was underway. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

A child sleeps in an armchair as others gather in a shelter during Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

The body of a rocket stuck in an apartment after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

A woman reacts as she waits for a train to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Ukrainian soldier keeps watch on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk on Feb. 23, 2022. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP

People wait in a traffic jam as they leave Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Rescuers work at the crash site of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Antonov aircraft, which was shot down in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, according to the State Emergency Service, Feb. 24, 2022. State Emergency Service via Reuters

An American couple embrace after crossing the border in Medyka, Poland and fleeing the violence in Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Bryan Woolston/Reuters

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence Square in central Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A line for an ATM grows as people try to get cash as news of Russia invading Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines, in Slovyansk, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP