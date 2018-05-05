ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. <br> <br> A migrant, part of a group intercepted aboard two dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rests on a rescue boat upon arrival at the port of Malaga, Spain, April 26, 2018. Jon Nazca/Reuters

An anti-immigrant protester wearing a helmet and draped with an American flag fights with Latino marchers on May Day, May 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. David McNew/Getty Images

People climb a section of border fence to peer into the U.S. as members of a caravan of Central American asylum seekers arrive to a rally on April 29, 2018, in Tijuana, Baja California Norte, Mexico. <br> <br> More than 300 immigrants, the remnants of a caravan of Central Americans that journeyed across Mexico to ask for asylum in the U.S., had reached the border to apply for legal entry. David McNew/Getty Images

Channel, 28, a Honduran and a member of a caravan of migrants from Central America, checks her hip, where the name and telephone number of her sponsor in the U.S. is written, before she enters the U.S. border and customs facility, where she is expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico, on May 1, 2018. Edgard Garrido/Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of Cubans march in the traditional May Day parade at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, on May 1, 2018. Alejandro Ernesto/Pool photo via AP

Security forces run from the site of a suicide attack after a second explosion in a coordinated double suicide attack hits central Kabul, April 30, 2018. Massoud Hossaini/AP Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, April 27 2018.<br> <br> The two were meeting at the Peace House in Panmunjom for an inter-Korean summit. The event marks the first time a North Korean leader has crossed the border into South Korea since the end of hostilities during the Korean War. Korea Summit Press Pool/EPA via Shutterstock

People react as balloons are released in memory of Alfie Evans outside Alder Hey Hospital after the terminally ill 23-month-old died, April 28, 2018, in Liverpool, England. Alfie's life support was withdrawn after his parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, fought a long legal battle to stop the hospital from turning off his ventilator. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Performers present the Bodies in Urban Spaces project from Austrian artist Willi Dorner, in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 28, 2018. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

Dudley the German Shepherd tries to catch a toy as the Splash Dogs competition heats up at America's Family Pet Expo in Costa Mesa, Calif., April 28, 2018. Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump poses with children of members of the press and his staff during the "Take your Daughters and Sons to Work" day in the Oval Office at the White House, April 26, 2018. Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A man passes an obstacle as he takes part in the 'Bison Race' extreme competition near the town of Lahoysk, some 24 miles north of Minsk, Belarus, on April 30, 2018. Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

Police detain a protester after a May Day march to demonstrate against pension cuts, school closures and slow hurricane recovery efforts turned violent, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2018. The protest remained peaceful until hundreds of young protesters, many with their faces covered, threw rocks and other objects as they clashed with police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Carlos Giusti/AP