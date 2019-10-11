ABC News photo editors chose some of their favorite news images of the week for this collection. <br><br> The Washington Nationals celebrate their first World Series Championship after beating the Houston Astros in Game 7, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. David J. Phillip/AP

Iraqi protesters wave flags while blocking a bridge in Baghdad, during anti-government demonstrations, Oct. 29, 2019. AFP via Getty Images

Elderly residents are evacuated from a care facility as the Hill Fire approaches in Jurupa Valley, California, Oct. 30, 2019. Orange County Register via ZUMA Press

A firefighter sprays water as embers threatens a home as the Hillside Fire burns through San Bernardino, Oct. 31, 2019. Noah Berger/AP

A forest service firefighter looks at the Kincade Fire while standing watch at a home in Knights Valley, California, Oct. 29, 2019. AFP via Getty Images

Russian Communist party supporters march towards Lenin's Mausoleum to lay flowers for the upcoming anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, in Moscow’s Red Square, Oct. 29, 2019. AFP via Getty Images

Boeing’s Vice President and Chief Engineer John Hamilton, and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, look at family members holding photos of 737 Max crash victims during a hearing on aviation safety on Capitol Hill, Oct. 29, 2019. Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven into the Houses of Parliament on Oct. 28, 2019 in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Jim, a 2-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Oct. 31, 2019. Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Oct. 30, 2019. AFP via Getty Images

A man wears a costume and makeup at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bangkok on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2019. EPA via Shutterstock