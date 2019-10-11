David J. Phillip/AP

  • ABC News photo editors chose some of their favorite news images of the week for this collection. <br><br> The Washington Nationals celebrate their first World Series Championship after beating the Houston Astros in Game 7, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.
    David J. Phillip/AP

  • Iraqi protesters wave flags while blocking a bridge in Baghdad, during anti-government demonstrations, Oct. 29, 2019.
    AFP via Getty Images

  • Elderly residents are evacuated from a care facility as the Hill Fire approaches in Jurupa Valley, California, Oct. 30, 2019.
    Orange County Register via ZUMA Press

  • A firefighter sprays water as embers threatens a home as the Hillside Fire burns through San Bernardino, Oct. 31, 2019.
    Noah Berger/AP

  • A forest service firefighter looks at the Kincade Fire while standing watch at a home in Knights Valley, California, Oct. 29, 2019.
    AFP via Getty Images

  • Russian Communist party supporters march towards Lenin's Mausoleum to lay flowers for the upcoming anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, in Moscow’s Red Square, Oct. 29, 2019.
    AFP via Getty Images

  • Boeing’s Vice President and Chief Engineer John Hamilton, and Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, look at family members holding photos of 737 Max crash victims during a hearing on aviation safety on Capitol Hill, Oct. 29, 2019.
    Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven into the Houses of Parliament on Oct. 28, 2019 in London.
    Leon Neal/Getty Images

  • Jim, a 2-month-old baby gibbon, embraces a teddy bear at a zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Oct. 31, 2019.
    Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

  • Delegates chat near a robot during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, Oct. 30, 2019.
    AFP via Getty Images

  • A man wears a costume and makeup at a McDonald’s restaurant in Bangkok on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2019.
    EPA via Shutterstock

  • A woman fills her basket with marigold flowers to sell for the Diwali festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 25, 2019.
    Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

