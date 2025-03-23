Pope Francis returns to Vatican after first appearance since Feb. 14 hospitalization

Pope Francis, 88, could be seen in the front seat of a white Fiat 500.

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14.

ROME -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised in Rome more than five weeks ago.

Officials at Gemelli Hospital, where the 88-year-old pope has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, said earlier they were preparing for the pope to appear in a window.

Seated in a wheelchair, Francis appeared and waved his hands. In a weak voice, he said: “[T]o all … and I see woman with yellow flowers …. She is 'brava,' good." He then waved again and appeared to make a sign of cross.

Pope Francis gives a thumbs up as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. Domenico Stinellis/AP

The crowd cheered, “Francesco! Francesco!” as the 88-year-old pontiff was again wheeled away.

Pope Francis waves as he appears at a window of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he has been treated for bronchitis and bilateral pneumonia since Feb. 14. Domenico Stinellis/AP

The area near the entrance of the hospital had been filling up with people on Sunday morning. People were also flooding into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, where they were able watch the pope's greeting via large TV screens.

Faithful gather outside the Gemelli hospital before the appearance of Pope Francis on the day he will be discharge following a five weeks hospitalization for pneumonia, in Rome on March 23, 2025. Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

The 88-year-old pontiff has been in stable condition for the past two weeks, according to the Vatican.

After Francis' appearance at the hospital, his motorcade of at least seven vehicles left the facility. Francis could be seen in the front seat of a white Fiat 500, which brought him home again.