Pope Francis returns to Vatican after first appearance since Feb. 14 hospitalization
Pope Francis, 88, could be seen in the front seat of a white Fiat 500.
ROME -- Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised in Rome more than five weeks ago.
Officials at Gemelli Hospital, where the 88-year-old pope has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, said earlier they were preparing for the pope to appear in a window.
Seated in a wheelchair, Francis appeared and waved his hands. In a weak voice, he said: “[T]o all … and I see woman with yellow flowers …. She is 'brava,' good." He then waved again and appeared to make a sign of cross.
The crowd cheered, “Francesco! Francesco!” as the 88-year-old pontiff was again wheeled away.
The area near the entrance of the hospital had been filling up with people on Sunday morning. People were also flooding into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, where they were able watch the pope's greeting via large TV screens.
The 88-year-old pontiff has been in stable condition for the past two weeks, according to the Vatican.
After Francis' appearance at the hospital, his motorcade of at least seven vehicles left the facility. Francis could be seen in the front seat of a white Fiat 500, which brought him home again.