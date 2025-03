The pope will return to his residence at the Vatican.

Pope Francis to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, doctors announce

A nun attends a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday and return to his residence at the Vatican, his doctors announced at a press conference Saturday.

