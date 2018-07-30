Prime minister of New Zealand returning to office after maternity leave

Jul 30, 2018, 8:13 AM ET
PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her daughter Neve on June 21.PlayJacinda Ardern
WATCH New Zealand PM becomes 2nd leader to give birth

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced she will return to work after a six-week maternity leave, according to a video posted on her Facebook page.

Ardern, 37, appeared in the video along with her infant daughter, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford. Ardern is the first elected leader to be pregnant while in office. She gave birth to Neve at Auckland City Hospital on June 21, according to her Facebook page.

“It’s really heartening to be spending the first week back on deck on issues that really matter to me but also really matter to this government and to the Labor Party,” Ardern said in the Facebook video.

She said she plans to work on mental health and environmental issues in her first week back, which starts Aug. 8.

PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her daughter Neve on June 21.Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to her daughter Neve on June 21.

PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to work after maternity leave.Jacinda Ardern
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to work after maternity leave.

Interviewer calling New Zealand prime minister 'so attractive' decried as 'sexist'

She also thanked acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for doing a great job in her absence as well as everyone who sent her baby gifts.

“We’re all doing really, really well,” said Ardern.

Ardern has several Facebook posts documenting her experience as a new mother, including a video when she left the hospital after giving birth to Neve.

“I just wanted to say a really quick thank you to everyone who has been so kind and so generous from the very moment we announced we were having a baby,” she said.

Comments