Protesters in Hong Kong bash government building on anniversary of return to China

A protest in Hong Kong turned combative on Monday when a small group, surrounded by thousands of other people, began ramming and bashing a government building.

On the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China from the British, a handful of protesters slammed a cargo cart into glass panels until police snatched it away, according to The Associated Press.

Police also posted a sign that warned protesters to stop charging or they would use force, according to the AP. The protesters who attacked the building and the remaining thousands who kept marching both oppose an attempt to change a law that would allow for extraditions to nations including China.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's leader, has vowed to be more responsive to public sentiment after facing withering criticism in recent weeks.

"This has made me fully realize that I, as a politician, have to remind myself all the time of the need to grasp public sentiments accurately," she said in a speech at the city's cavernous convention center, insisting her government meant well. "I will learn the lesson and ensure that the government's future work will be closer and more responsive to the aspirations, sentiments and opinions of the community."