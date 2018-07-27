Putin says he invited Trump to Russia and is 'ready to go' to Washington: Reports

Jul 27, 2018, 9:57 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Russias President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.PlayKevin Lamarque/Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had invited President Donald Trump to Moscow and that he would be willing to visit the United States if "relevant conditions" were met, according to Russian media.

"I understand very well that President Trump has a wish to have further meetings," Putin said, according to Russian news agency Interfax. "And I am ready for that. But relevant conditions are needed" in both countries, he said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Russias President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.

Putin also said he was ready to host Trump in Russia, Interfax and Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“We are ready to invite Trump to Moscow, he by the way has such invitation, I have told him about that," Putin said, according to TASS. "And I am ready to go to Washington, if relevant conditions for work will be created there."

PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference at the 10th BRICS summit (acronym for the grouping of the worlds leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on July 27, 2018 in Johannesburg.AFP/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a press conference at the 10th BRICS summit (acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on July 27, 2018 in Johannesburg.

It was unclear if Putin's overture was a formal invitation to Trump.

Putin was speaking following a BRICS emerging economies summit in South Africa.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018 prior to Trumps and Putins one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital.Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018 prior to Trump's and Putin's one-on-one meeting in the Finnish capital.

