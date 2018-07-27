Putin says he invited Trump to Russia and is 'ready to go' to Washington: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he had invited President Donald Trump to Moscow and that he would be willing to visit the United States if "relevant conditions" were met, according to Russian media.

"I understand very well that President Trump has a wish to have further meetings," Putin said, according to Russian news agency Interfax. "And I am ready for that. But relevant conditions are needed" in both countries, he said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Putin also said he was ready to host Trump in Russia, Interfax and Russian state news agency TASS reported.

“We are ready to invite Trump to Moscow, he by the way has such invitation, I have told him about that," Putin said, according to TASS. "And I am ready to go to Washington, if relevant conditions for work will be created there."

AFP/Getty Images

It was unclear if Putin's overture was a formal invitation to Trump.

Putin was speaking following a BRICS emerging economies summit in South Africa.