Putin to visit Kim in North Korea on diplomatic trip, Kremlin says

LONDON -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on an official state visit beginning on Tuesday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin's trip, which is scheduled to last for three days, follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin will spend two days in North Korea before traveling to Vietnam, the Kremlin said.

Kim during that visit had "cordially" invited Putin to visit North Korea at a "convenient time," the Korean Central News Agency, a state-run media outlet, reported at the time.

Putin had accepted with "pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history" of friendship between the nations, the outlet said.

