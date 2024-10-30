Russia 'adept at obscuring' role in Georgia election, opposition leader says

LONDON -- Tens of thousands of Georgians took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Monday evening to protest what the opposition said were fraudulent parliamentary elections handing victory to the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Opposition leaders -- joined by President Salome Zourabichvili -- gathered with the protesters hoping to spark a new round of mass demonstrations against GD akin to those that swept the capital in 2023 and 2024 in response to the government's proposed foreign agent bill.

Russia looms large over the showdown. Moscow occupies 20% of Georgian territory, and officials in Moscow have threatened war if Georgia continues on its professed path to NATO and membership. GD, the Western-facing opposition says, is at best sympathetic to the Kremlin -- and at worst in thrall to it.

Mamuka Khazaradze -- the leader of the Strong Georgia coalition -- told ABC News on Tuesday that his compatriots will not stand for the electoral "irregularities orchestrated through a Russian special operation and a clear pattern of systemic fraud."

Opposition leader Mamuka Khazaradze speaks to press after casting his vote at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia on Oct. 26, 2024. Anadolu via Getty Images

"Over the past twelve years, the government of the Georgian Dream has operated in service of Russian interests, resembling a Russian-style clan syndicate, and has established a system of manipulation and influence that undermines the integrity of our elections," Khazaradze said.

"Georgia is not a nation that will tolerate such actions," he added.

The official results published by the Central Election Commission said GD secured almost 54% of the vote, with the combined share of the four opposition parties just under 38%.

The CEC said GD will therefore take 89 seats in the 150-seat parliament -- one less than it secured in the last election in 2020. The four pro-Western opposition parties combined will take 61 seats. The CEC said Khazaradze's Strong Georgia coalition won 8.8% of the vote and 14 seats.

International election observers reported "frequent compromises in vote secrecy and several procedural inconsistencies, as well as reports of intimidation and pressure on voters that negatively impacted public trust in the process."

Leaders in Hungary, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Venezuela and China were quick to acknowledge the official results and congratulate GD. But the U.S., European Union and several individual Western states raised concerns about suspected electoral violations.

President Joe Biden said the contest was "marred by numerous recorded misuses of administrative resources as well as voter intimidation and coercion," and called for a full and transparent investigation.

Bidzina Ivanishvili is GD's billionaire founder, former prime minister and purported decision-maker behind the party. Ivanishvili is Georgia's wealthiest person and made his fortune in post-Soviet Russia through an empire of metals plants, banks and real estate.

Ivanishvili and GD leaders like Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze framed the election as a choice between renewed war with Russia or peaceful co-existence. They repeatedly pointed to Ukraine as a cautionary tale for Georgians voting for pro-Western parties.

Opposition leaders see Moscow's hand behind GD's legislative agenda, particularly its 2023 and 2024 efforts to introduce legislation to curb foreign funding of media and civil society groups. Opponents dubbed it the "Russian law" given its similarities to a similar measure passed by Moscow in 2012.

"Ivanishvili and his government are governing this country in accordance with Russian directives; this assertion no longer requires extensive evidence -- merely the existence of the Russian law suffices," said Khazaradze, who also transitioned into politics after a successful business career.

Asked if there was concrete proof of Russian meddling, Khazaradze said "rigorous and qualified research" will be needed. "The substantial support of our international partners will be essential, as Russia is adept at obscuring its actions," he added.

Georgian oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili is pictured during a gathering at the party's headquarters in Tbilisi on Oct. 26, 2024. Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images

Khazaradze alleged that Russian influence operations have been ongoing in Georgia since long before Saturday's vote.

"Over the past year, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has been actively disseminating narratives that align with the primary messages of the Georgian Dream's campaign regarding the war," he said.

"They have employed the most disreputable Russian tactics, with campaign materials closely mirroring" the rhetoric of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Khazaradze said.

Moscow has denied any involvement in the recent election. "This has become standard for many countries, and, at the slightest thing, they immediately accuse Russia of interference," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said this week.

"There was no interference and the accusations are absolutely unfounded," he added.

The opposition is now hoping to stoke major protests while gathering evidence of electoral fraud and appealing to Western partners for their backing.

"We have a strategy in place, and we do not intend to disclose this plan in advance to the oligarchs who have usurped power," Khazaradze said of the opposition's next steps.

Khazaradze said he was "confident" that foreign nations "will play a pivotal role."

"We are engaged in intensive communication with the diplomatic corps and are collaborating with international organizations to investigate reported violations," he added.

"The West must implement effective mechanisms to curtail Russian influence in Georgia, which may include sanctions against those responsible for undermining the electoral process," Khazaradze said.

He added, "Ultimately, the West remains our reliable and trustworthy partner, and the Georgian people have the full support of both European and American allies."

A man holds a Georgian flag during an opposition protest against the results of the parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Oct. 28, 2024. Shakh Aivazov/AP

The protests against the foreign agent bill in 2023 and 2024 saw violent scenes in the streets surrounding the parliament building in central Tbilisi. On Monday, large numbers of riot police descended on the area.

Khazaradze said the opposition would not be silenced.

"While resistance is anticipated, I firmly believe that no amount of water cannons or rubber bullets can deter the will of the Georgian people," he said. "It is in Ivanishvili's best interest to acknowledge the reality that his time in Georgia has come to an end."

"I remain hopeful in the resilience of the Georgian people and the hundreds of thousands of voters who stand with us," he said. "I assure you that the world will bear witness to our determination."