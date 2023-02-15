Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, supporter of independence and opponent of Brexit, to resign

Sturgeon plans to depart when a successor is ready to take office.

LONDON -- Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a supporter of independence for Scotland, said on Wednesday she plans to resign.

She cited her duty to step back amid the "nature and scale" of the challenges facing her country. Sturgeon, who has served for more than 8 years, said new leadership would have "the energy" needed to lead the government and to push for Scotland to break away from the United Kingdom.

Nicola Sturgeon gestures from a window of Bute House after she announced she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland in Edinburgh, Feb. 15, 2023. Russell Cheyne/Reuters

"I am firmly of the view that there is now majority support for independence," she said in a statement. "But that support needs to be solidified -- and it needs to grow further if our independent Scotland is to have the best possible foundation."

She added, "To achieve that we need to reach across the divide in Scottish politics, and my judgement now is that this needs a new leader."

Scotland's First Minister, and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as First Minister, in Edinburgh on Feb. 15, 2023. Jane Barlow/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sturgeon said she plans to continue in the role until a successor is ready to take office.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a statement thanked Sturgeon for her long-standing service.

"I wish her all the best for her next steps," Sunak said on Twitter. "We will continue to work closely with the @scotgov on our joint efforts to deliver for people across Scotland."