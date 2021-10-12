Shipwreck off Colombian coast kills 3 migrants, 6 are still missing

Three people are dead and six are still missing after a ship sank in Cabo Tiburon, Colombia.

Units of the Colombian Navy in coordination with Panamanian authorities are carrying out the search and rescue operation of the passengers who were transported in a ship that was wrecked in the general area of ​​Cabo Tiburon, in the municipality of Acandí, the Navy said.

The vessel was sailing with approximately 30 migrants, including Haitian, Cuban and Venezuelan citizens, they said.

The Colombian Navy said 21 people have been rescued, and the bodies of three dead women have been found. Two were Haitian and one was Cuban.

The Navy, with the support of the Panamanian authorities and fishermen in the region, continues the search and rescue of six missing migrants -- three adults and three minors -- who were on board the boat that would have set sail from a clandestine point near Necoclí.

It's unclear what caused the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.