Spain flooding death toll climbs to 211 as clean-up efforts in mud-soaked streets continue

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Valencia, Spain, has reached 211, the country's prime minister announced Saturday as the search for survivors -- and bodies -- continued in devastated cities and towns left caked in mud and strewn with debris.

“The situation we are living in is tragic,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in Spanish during a televised national address on Saturday, describing the discovery of bodies in garages, homes, riverbanks and roads. “We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough.”

Sanchez said the government is sending 10,000 soldiers and police to the eastern region of Valencia, about 200 miles to the east of Madrid, to assist local authorities.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 02: A woman walks along a street full of mud and waste from houses after heavy rain and flooding hit large parts of the country on November 02, 2024 in Paiporta municipality, in Valencia, Spain. By Friday, Spanish authorities confirmed that at least 200 people had died, mostly in the Valencia region, amid the flooding that swept eastern and southern parts of the country starting on Tuesday. The intense rainfall event is known as a "cold drop" or DANA weather system. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

"We have activated the largest deployment, which has already carried out 4,800 rescues and has helped more than 30,000 people in flooded homes, roads and industrial estates," Sánchez said. "Unfortunately, the magnitude of the catastrophe means that they are insufficient."

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 2: A view from the disaster area as search and rescue efforts and aid distribution continue for the missing 1900 people in the flood-prone town of Paiporta on November 02, 2024 in Valencia, Spain. Beyond the human tragedy, the infrastructure damage in the area is severe. Rail lines, bridges, tunnels, parts of a major highway, and kilometers of roads have been destroyed. Mountains of cars and debris remain scattered across towns and the landscape. Industrial areas, shopping centers, and homes have also been devastated. (Photo by Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images

Videos from volunteer-run crews showed streets in the city of Valencia caked in layers of mud, littered with smashed-up cars, broken furniture and debris.

Civil guards and members of the Emergency Military Unit, UME, assist in search and rescue efforts on November 2, 2024, in the aftermath of deadly floods in the town of Benetusser, in the region of Valencia, eastern Spain. Spain will deploy 10,000 more troops and police officers to the eastern Valencia region devastated by floods that have killed 211 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. (Photo by Manaure Quintero / AFP) (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images) Manaure Quintero/AFP via Getty Images

The Civil Guardia, one of the national law enforcement agencies of Spain, shared videos and photos on social media of rescuers at night guided by lights directed by overhead drones, wading through nearly shoulder-height water and searching overturned cars.

The devastating flooding began Tuesday amid heavy rain in southeast Spain, quickly overtaking streets and trapping people in cars and businesses. The Valencia region was inundated with the equivalent of a year's worth of rainfall in just eight hours, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Carlos Mazon, the president of the Valencia region, said in a statement in Spanish on Saturday that 69 municipalities across the entire region were either totally or partially affected by the flooding.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - Members of the fire brigade, which are part of a search and rescue unit, carry out work as cars and debris block a tunnel on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities after the recent flash flooding on November 1, 2024 on the border of Benetusser and Alfafar municipalities of Valencia, Spain. By Friday morning, Spanish authorities confirmed that at least 200 people had died, mostly in the Valencia region, amid the flooding that swept eastern and southern parts of the country starting on Tuesday. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) David Ramos/Getty Images

"We have all seen fallen bridges, collapsed roads, washed-out train tracks, and the streets of our towns full of mud, cars and furniture piled up," he said.

Amid questions over the government's response to the catastrophe, he added, "We are going through the worst moment in our history in our land. A moment of a magnitude that no one could imagine. We are facing the challenge of our lives and together we are going to solve it."