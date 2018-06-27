Trump, Putin to hold summit: Kremlin

The United States and Russia have agreed to hold a summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The two countries have also agreed on a date and location for the meeting, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov spoke to reporters after a meeting between White House National Security Adviser John Bolton and Putin in Moscow.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA via Rex/Shutterstock

Ushakov said the Trump-Putin summit would take place in a third country and the exact location and date would be announced on Thursday.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.