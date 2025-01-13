Tsunami advisory issued after strong earthquake hits Japanese coast

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s preliminary magnitude at 6.8.

TOKYO and LONDON -- A tsunami advisory was in place late Monday after a strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s preliminary magnitude at 6.8. The Japan Meteorological Agency says it had an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7.

The agency has issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures, with expected heights of about 1 meter.

The quake occurred at around 9:19 p.m. local time. The epicenter was offshore, at a depth of about 19 miles, Japanese officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

