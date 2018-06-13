The U.S. ambassador to the Vatican will return a letter by Christopher Columbus to replace the Vatican's copy which was found to be a forgery, officials said.

“The Columbus Letter, as it is known, is an account of the explorer’s discovery of America written in 1493 to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain,” according to a press release from the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See.

The letter was translated into Latin and several copies were distributed throughout Europe. One of these copies was sent to the Vatican in 1921, the embassy said.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations discovered the copy held in the Vatican was a fake. HSI later contacted a man named Robert Parsons, who was living in Atlanta. Parsons purchased the original letter in 2004, the release said.

Parsons’ widow, Mary Parsons, decided to return the letter to the Vatican and relinquish her rights to it, according to a press release.

U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Callista L Gingrich, will deliver the letter Vatican’s Archivist and Librarian, Archbishop Jean-Louis Bruguès, O.P. and the Library’s Prefect, Bishop Cesare Pasini.