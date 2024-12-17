7.3 magnitude earthquake damages US Embassy in Vanuatu

The embassy "sustained considerable damage," U.S. officials said in a statement.

LONDON -- The U.S. Embassy in Port Vila was damaged on Tuesday as a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

The embassy, which is in the capital on the island of Efate, "sustained considerable damage during the earthquake and is closed until further notice," U.S. officials said in an alert. All staffers who were in the building at the time of the quake were safe and accounted for, officials said in a later update on social media.

A general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on Dec. 17, 2024. STR/AFP via Getty Images

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this earthquake, and the U.S. government will work closely with our partners in Vanuatu," the update said.

The earthquake struck about 2 miles west of the capital just before 1 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. A series of aftershocks followed, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

"The U.S. Embassy is hearing reports that flights to and from Vanuatu are canceled," the embassy said in the alert "There are also reports of landslides in the Port Vila area."

This photo shows a general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on Dec. 17, 2024. STRAFP via Getty Images

"People are advised to avoid entering buildings as they may be damaged or unstable," the alert said.

The embassy was opened in July, Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesperson, said at the time.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.