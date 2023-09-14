Ways to help the victims of the Morocco earthquake

The earthquake has killed over 2,900 people.

Following a destructive earthquake in Morocco that has left thousands of people dead and injured, organizations have asked the public for donations to help the victims.

A rare and powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday, has killed over 2,900 people and injured 5,300, according to officials.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Wednesday it would make up to $1 million available in initial humanitarian aid for Morocco's recovery efforts.

"This funding will help organizations on the ground provide emergency food assistance, health services, shelter, and mental health and psychosocial resources to assist the Moroccan-led response," Samantha Power, administrator for USAID, said.

Rescuers carry supplies in Moulay of Al Haouz Province, Morocco, Sept. 12, 2023, after a devastating earthquake. Saouri Aissa/Xinhua/Newscom

CARE and Global Citizen

Moroccan American rapper French Montana announced during Tuesday night's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards that he's teaming up with humanitarian organizations CARE and Global Citizen to provide aid to those affected by the earthquake.

The rapper is donating $100,000 to CARE to help provide emergency relief, including water, food, shelter and medical support to help the most vulnerable people impacted by the earthquake.

Visit here to donate to CARE.

A rescue worker walks through rubble which was caused by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Sept. 13, 2023. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

UNICEF

UNICEF, an organization within the United Nations that assists children, said its staff already has organized staff on the ground to aid in the immediate response.

The organization, which said the earthquake has impacted more than 100,000 children, is asking for donations to its Children's Emergency Fund, to aid children and families in need quickly.

To donate, people can visit the donations page on its website.