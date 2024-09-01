Authorities in the Dominican Republic say at least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar

10 killed and 17 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

By The Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- At least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, according to local media reports citing government officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.