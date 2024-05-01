Police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in Sheffield in central England

17-year-old boy charged with attempted murder after assaulting 3 at school in northern England

By The Associated Press

LONDON -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were assaulted with a sharp object at a secondary school in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said Wednesday.

Two adults suffered minor injuries and an injured child was being examined, police said.

The incident occurred at The Birley Academy, formerly known as Birley Community College, in the city of Sheffield in central England.

The suspect was in custody.