3 die off northern France coast in Channel crossing attempt

At least three migrants have died while attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, authorities said

PARIS -- At least three migrants died early Sunday while attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain from northern France, authorities said. The deaths were confirmed after an early morning rescue operation involving French emergency services and the navy’s “Dauphin” helicopter.

The prefecture described the attempted crossing as “difficult,” with around 50 people stranded in the water and on the beach near Sangatte at around 6 a.m. Rescuers assisted 45 individuals, including four who were transported to hospitals.

Three unconscious people were pulled from the water but could not be revived, despite efforts by medical teams.

An investigation has been opened by prosecutors in Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Sunday’s tragedy comes during a spike in Channel crossing attempts as 2024 draws to a close. Officials have noted a significant increase in attempted crossings over the past days.

This year has been one of the deadliest for migrants attempting the perilous journey between France and England, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Despite French and British efforts to stop it, the route remains a major smuggling corridor for people fleeing conflict or poverty. Migrants favor the U.K. for reasons of language, family ties or perceived easier access to asylum and work.

——

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration