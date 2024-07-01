AP Photos: Music fans attend the Glastonbury Festival in England
ByThe Associated Press
July 1, 2024, 10:58 AM
LONDON -- Some 200,000 music fans gathered at Worthy Farm in the southwest of England from June 26 to June 30 for the Glastonbury Festival.
The festival began in 1970.
Bands that performed included Dua Lipa and American artist SZA.
The selection was curated by London-based photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images