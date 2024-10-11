AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela

NEW DELHI -- 23-year old Ashutosh Agnihotri has been playing god this week.

Ahead of the Dussehra festival, which celebrates the defeat of mythological demon Ravana, at the hands of Lord Rama, artists dressed in ornate crowns and costumes perform the Ramleela, a dramatic re-enactment of Lord Rama’s life as told in the religious epic Ramayana.

Performing as one of Hindu-majority India’s most beloved gods means living up to the values enshrined in his inspiring life story, says Agnihotri, the actor playing Lord Rama.

The former technology professional-turned-actor is trying to keep his anger in check during the 10-day run of the Ramleela in a New Delhi park.

“Well, I get angry. God does not get angry easily,” he says. “When you have played the character of god, you realize how you should live your life as a human being. God has shown you everything.”

Usually performed on a brightly lit open stage, the Ramleela brings alive one of the most enduring tales in Hindu religion, symbolizing the victory of good over evil and blending collective devotion with popular culture.

It tells the story of Lord Rama’s exile with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshman, Sita’s abduction by the demon king of Lanka, Ravana, and the grand battle for her ultimate rescue.

The scenes include song and dance, narration and melodramatic dialogue, with a live orchestra using local instruments like drums and the harmonium to keep the audience engaged.

What the production lacks in technological sophistication, it makes up with sheer ingenuity.

The man in charge of special effects holds a flame behind the actor playing the ten-headed Ravana, whose raucous laughter fills the air as smoke machines throw up plumes of color.

Rakesh Ratnakar, 65, a retired drama teacher who has been directing Ramleela performances in New Delhi for years, brought together a motley crew of actors, technicians and make-up artists, many travelling from other cities.

Days of rehearsals, hours of makeup, and pounds of heavy costume go into the production.

Funds for the show are collected from donors. While the tale may be traditional, digital technology and social media have helped in reaching contemporary audiences. The demon king Ravana is the most sought after for selfies with fans.

For Ratnakar, putting the show together is a labour of love, and devotion. The show ends every night with ritual prayers.

Lord Rama represents “the essence” of India, he says, and his life story will help safeguard both the Hindu religion and India’s culture.

21-year old Hitanshi Jha, who plays the role of Sita, believes that a divine hand guides her performance.

“Meaning everything happens automatically. I don’t say anything on stage, God himself makes it happen,” she says.

The day of the Dussehra festival also marks the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival, the biggest holiday for India’s Bengali community. Thousands gather at temporary shrines to the Hindu goddess Durga, who is seen as the mother of the universe and worshipped for her fearsome power.

As the actors in Delhi finish their show, they seek the director’s blessings, bowing down in front of their guru.

Then the makeup comes off and costumes are packed away, and the crew gathers for a meal, relaxing in their dressing room in a tent provided by a charitable group.

Time to catch up on real lives and sleep, before another day of playing gods.