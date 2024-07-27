AP PHOTOS: Venezuelans rally ahead of election many see as biggest threat yet for President Maduro

Flags, motorcycles, electronic merengue and all sorts of T-shirts — including one styled as a photo collage of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — have all been part of the monthslong campaigns leading into Sunday’s heated presidential election in Venezuela.

President Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third six-year term in office, and he and his ruling party are facing their toughest electoral challenge in decades.

After years of election boycotts and internal divisions, the main opposition parties have come together to support a single candidate, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia. He is representing the opposition coalition after the winner of the bloc’s primary, María Corina Machado, was sidelined by the government.