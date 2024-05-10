AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

May 10, 2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

May 3-9, 2024

A rare snowfall blankets Chile's capital, Madonna’s biggest-ever concert turns Rio’s Copacabana beach into a dance floor, and floods continue to ravage Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Fernando Llano based in Mexico City.

___

