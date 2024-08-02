AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press

July 26 - Aug. 1, 2024

President Nicolás Maduro came under pressure to release vote tallies from Venezuela’s presidential election, after opposition leaders disputed his claim of victory.

Human remains were excavated at a Uruguayan military base. Bolivian bus drivers whipped a colleague for breaking their strike against fuel shortages.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte gave her second State of the Nation address. The Rural Society held its annual exposition in Argentina. Russian training ship “Smolnyy” arrived to Havana Bay in Cuba.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

