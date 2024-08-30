AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By The Associated Press

Aug. 2 -29, 2024

Nearly 3,000 Indigenous people protest in the streets of Bogotá, demanding that the government take action against the growing violence generated by illegal armed groups.

Soccer fans mourned the death of Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo who died in a São Paulo hospital days after collapsing on the pitch during a game in Brazil.

Protesters marched across Mexico against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed judicial overhaul and other moves by the ruling party that critics say will weaken democratic checks and balances.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.

