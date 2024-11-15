AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Nov. 8-14, 2024

World leaders arrive in Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. People riding horses celebrate Tradition Day in Argentina. Musicians gather in the Zócalo, Mexico City's main square, to break the record of most mariachis performing in unison. In the world of sports, England's Phil Salt scored a century against West Indies during a T20 cricket match.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.

