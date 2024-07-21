Police said Sunday that they detained more than 50 people as they clashed with protesters trying to disrupt a march by hundreds of right-wing extremists in the Austrian capital

Austrian police detain dozens of protesters trying to disrupt march by far-right extremists

BERLIN -- Police said Sunday that they detained more than 50 people as they clashed with protesters trying to disrupt a march by hundreds of right-wing extremists in the Austrian capital.

The demonstrations on Saturday came as Austria’s political parties gear up for September parliamentary elections that are expected to see the far-right make significant gains.

Anti-fascist groups and left-leaning political parties had called for protests against a demonstration and march by identitarian and other hard-right activists, the Austrian Press Agency reported. Social media posts showed marchers in downtown Vienna with a banner calling for “remigration,” a term used to advocate for the mass return of migrants to their countries of origin.

Hundreds of officers were deployed to keep apart the opposing groups — each several hundred strong. Forty-three people were temporarily detained for refusing to end a sit-down protest blocking the march, APA reported, citing city police.

A further 10 were detained after some masked protesters threw rocks and bottles. Three officers were injured and the windows of a patrol car smashed, police said.

Interior Minister Gehard Karner, a conservative, said police would prosecute offenses, including during demonstrations, “whether they are committed by left- or right-wing extremists or other enemies of democracy.”

Austria goes to the polls on Sept. 29 for elections expected to confirm a recent pan-European trend by swinging toward the political right. The far-right Freedom Party narrowly beat the conservative People’s Party in recent elections to the European Parliament.

Politicians from left-leaning parties including the Greens — the conservatives' current coalition partner — and the opposition Social Democrats warn that a government that includes the Freedom Party would embolden right-wing radicals.

“The want nothing other tha the end of our pluralistic democratic society,” said Eva Blimlinger, a spokesperson for the Greens.