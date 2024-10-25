Blackout hits French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe as striking workers shut down power

Workers on strike have shut down power across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe and left its more than 370,000 inhabitants without electricity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Workers on strike shut down power across the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Friday, leaving its more than 370,000 inhabitants without electricity, officials said.

A government statement said the workers raided the power plant's control room, prompting police to rush to the scene to secure it.

On Friday night, the government announced an overnight curfew out of precaution since power had not yet been restored. It noted that 30% of the population was without water as a result of the blackout and that cellphone service was severely affected.

Marie-Line Bassette, director of EDF, the company that provides Guadeloupe with power, told France Télévisions that it was “irresponsible to go as far as a blackout to deprive all of Guadeloupe of electricity for demands when there are means to manage this type of situation.”

Unionized workers have been on strike for nearly two months over salaries and other issues. The union did not respond to a request for comment.

The prefect of Guadeloupe told reporters that he condemned the action as he activated all those needed to start up the power plant.