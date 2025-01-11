Brazilian police investigate attack on workers’ settlement that killed 2

Authorities say Brazilian police are investigating the deaths of two men in an attack on a workers’ settlement in Sao Paulo state

By The Associated Press

SAO PAULO -- SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police were investigating the deaths of two men in an attack on a workers’ settlement in Sao Paulo state, authorities said Saturday.

Brazil’s Landless Workers Movement, known as MST, said 10 people invaded a settlement in Tremembe, a city about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Sao Paulo, and fired on members of the group late Friday.

Gleison Barbosa de Carvalho, 28, and Valdir do Nascimento, 52, were killed, and six others were hospitalized with injuries, state police said.

Police said one man was arrested and that the case was being investigated for possible charges of homicide, attempted homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

“Testimonies from the victims indicated that suspects in cars and motorcycles opened fire” on them, local police said in a statement.

The Landless Workers Movement, one of Latin America’s largest and most influential social movements, was founded in 1984. Its primary political tactic is promoting encampments on l and it claims is unproductive.

The MST said the targeted settlement has been under pressure from real estate developers because of its strategic location near tourist areas.

“For years, the settled families have suffered constant threats and coercion, despite numerous complaints made to state and federal authorities,” the group said.

Paulo Teixeira, Brazil’s minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, called it “a very serious crime” in a post on X on Saturday afternoon. He said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva instructed him to travel to Tremembe to monitor the case.

A Justice Ministry statement Saturday said the federal police will also investigate.

“A thorough investigation is essential to hold the criminals accountable,” Attorney General Jorge Messias also said on X.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america