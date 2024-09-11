Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany collapsed, disrupting a major traffic artery in Dresden

Bridge collapses in eastern Germany, disrupting traffic though no one was hurt

BERLIN -- Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany collapsed early Wednesday, disrupting a major traffic artery in Dresden and interrupting the city's heating system.

No one was injured when a section of the Carola Bridge fell into the Elbe River, the Dresden fire department said on its website. Emergency crews were alerted to the collapse shortly after 3 a.m.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the bridge to go between the city's Old Town and New Town were told to avoid the area. Boat traffic is also halted, affecting cargo ships and tourism sightseeing vessels. A tram runs along the section of the bridge that collapsed, and pipes that are part of the city's heating system were damaged as well.

Dresden is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Berlin.